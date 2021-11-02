Greg Hansen: After 'amazing journey,' coach Jon Pearlman and FC Tucson are playoff-bound

Foster, a Tucson attorney, moved to the East Coast and became director of career services at Cornell University. Schantz, one of the top high school soccer players in Tucson history, moved to Phoenix, where he is now head coach of USL Championship's successful Phoenix Rising franchise.

In 2017, after coaching Tucson’s PDL franchise to a 9-2-3 record, Pearlman left to join the staff of the OKC Energy. Ownership of FC Tucson changed. Three coaches have come and gone.

In the middle of all the change, Pearlman returned as vice president of soccer operations and technical director. He didn’t plan to be a coach again.

"I went to Oklahoma because I felt I needed an opportunity to grow professionally," he says. "I felt I had done all I could do on the youth side here (he spent 14 years as director of the once-vast Tanque Verde Soccer Academy). And the PDL was a summer gig for me."

In Oklahoma City, Pearlman learned how to help operate a professional franchise, top to bottom. He learned the business side of pro soccer. He got to work with pro soccer players, their agents, the scouts and with much larger budgets. He learned how to put a roster together.