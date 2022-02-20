Greg Hansen: Big Game atmosphere doesn't slow down Wildcats, who got Ducks' best shot

Yet the Ducks have all but imploded, losing badly to BYU 81-49; Houston, 78-49; Cal, 78-64; ASU, 81-57; and Saint Mary’s, 62-50. It’s so embarrassing that maybe Altman should give back some of those Pac-12 coach of the year awards for which he has been handsomely compensated.

And yet with 42 seconds remaining Saturday, the Ducks only trailed 79-78.

I watched Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd pace back and forth during one of the three stressful time-outs in those 42 seconds. It was tension times 10. In just his 26th game as a head coach, the weight of the moment didn’t get the best of Lloyd. Yes, his heartbeat accelerated, but more than that, he absorbed the opportunity.

“I don’t think I’m nervous in a bad way, but I’m excited,’’ he said.

“I’m anxious to see what happens. I love competing and I love games. And to be honest, I don’t mind the losing. It’s part of the deal. I don’t want to lose a lot, but it comes with the territory. Why should you shy away from it? But I know this: I enjoy winning, and I’m happy for the guys that they’re getting to enjoy winning.”