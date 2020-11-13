Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Arizona during the last pandemic, captain Grant Gunnell and Saturday's winner

“We want to follow the model of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Swann. “They’ve only had three coaches since 1969.”

Including Helton in the same conversation with Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin is more than a stretch. But it continued to illuminate how many college athletic directors simply make bad hiring choices. Helton’s Trojans have gone 14-12 since his contract was extended.

Dear Mr. Football: Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was just awarded a contract extension through 2027. Who will he be coaching against in the Pac-12 South in 2027?

A: Here’s the roll-call for the 2027 Pac-12 South:

UCLA: Chip Kelly — or is it Clay? I can’t get it straight — will be the head coach at his alma mater, New Hampshire. He will be replaced by Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

USC: Clay Helton — or is it Chip? I keep getting those LA underachievers mixed up — will be the quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the last state he coached in before he stepped into the fire at USC. He will be replaced by Boise State’s Bryan Harsin.