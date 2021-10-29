Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Wildcats' fourth-quarter struggles, shades of '65 and one tough UA QB

A: One for each team, 1981 and 2004. Really.

In ’04, Matt Leinart passed for 280 yards and three TDs as the Trojans rolled over Mike Stoops' rebuilding first UA team, 49-9.

In ’81, Arizona stunned No. 1 USC 13-10 at the Coliseum and, no, Arizona sophomore quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe did not win the Heisman Trophy. But Arizona’s radio analyst of 1980-81, John Huarte, helped to describe what might’ve been the greatest upset in school history.

Huarte, who won the 1964 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, moved to Tucson in 1979 when the company he and his brother founded, Arizona Tile, established a Tucson office. He has since operated the company from Southern California.

Dear Mr. Football: If the 20-year-old Tunnicliffe were to be Arizona’s quarterback this season, what would Arizona’s record be?

A: With the Tunnicliffe who beat No. 1 USC and undefeated Notre Dame in 1982 — the Tunnicliffe who chopped up and overcame ASU’s domination of UA football in ’82 and led the Wildcats to a No. 3 ranking in 1983 — Arizona would’ve probably beaten BYU, NAU, UCLA, Colorado and Washington. One guy, one tough, determined, no-mistakes QB can make that much difference.