Greg Hansen: Wildcats are finally winners, and all is well for Jedd Fisch's revamped program

The voice on Arizona Stadium’s public address speaker kept repeating itself: “Please remain off the field! Return to your seats! Please stay off the field!’’

And yet it was like a scene in “Animal House,” when the homecoming parade became chaotic and actor Kevin Bacon stood in the middle of a fun-loving mob saying, “All Is well! All Is Well!’”

Perhaps the PA man should’ve been using the same words Saturday.

There couldn’t have been more than 12,000 fans at Arizona Stadium when a fun-loving football mob rushed the field late Saturday afternoon. It seemed like 11,999 exorcised three years of frustration by hugging one another, exchanging high-fives with Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and battle-scarred quarterback Will Plummer, who should receive football’s equivalent of a Purple Heart.

For 3½ hours, all was well with the long-suffering Arizona football program.

“This has been so hard,” said UA coach Jedd Fisch, his soaked game-day shirt a happy color of blue, the residue of the celebratory Gatorade shower he took at midfield. “It’s been a monkey on the back so hard that you can’t imagine.”