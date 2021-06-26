Hansen's Hundred, No. 65: Judy McDermott had remarkable run with Tucson Conquistadores

The PGA Tour’s Tucson Open hit the big time in 1992, topping $1 million in prize money for the first time and stocking the field with defending champion Phil Mickelson and many of the biggest names in golf, from Fred Couples and Ray Floyd to Johnny Miller.

To cap it, John Denver, the week’s guest host, brought his buddy Clint Eastwood to play in the Pro-Am.

For any other first-year marketing director of the Tucson Conquistadores, it might’ve been a week of star-gazing, but Judy McDermott had seen it all.

After McDermott’s father retired from a career as a narcotics detective in Los Angeles, he became a starter at the glamorous Riviera Country Club, whose membership included Hollywood celebrities Dean Martin, Glen Campbell, Gregory Peck and Walt Disney, and whose tournament had been won three times by Arnold Palmer.

“I was lucky enough to play there a bit with my dad as well,’’ McDermott remembers.

No. 65 on our list of the Top 100 Tucson Sports Figures of the last 100 years, McDermott grew up playing the loaded junior golf circuit in Southern California before becoming a UCLA Bruins golfer and earning a degree in economics.