Tucson The Gregory squeaks past Duncan in tight tilt 45-39

Tucson The Gregory fans held their breath in an uneasy 45-39 victory over Duncan in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Duncan and Tucson The Gregory squared off with February 3, 2022 at Tucson The Gregory School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Tucson The Gregory squared off with Scottsdale Prep in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
