CDO runs all over Lake Havasu, advances to first state football quarterfinals since 2014

Barraza only completed six of 11 passes for 97 yards, but each time he found an open receiver, it felt like a crushing blow to the visitors. In the first half, he found Enrique Cancio twice on third down to keep an eventual touchdown drive alive. On fourth-and-8 at Millenium’s 40-yard line, he hit Santiago for a 23-yard reception on a drive that led to an 18-13 lead. Then, with 4:45 left, he found Santiago again, this time in the corner of the end zone for the final score.

“He’s doing a better job of being our quarterback and our leader,” Bonillas said. “Our kids are following him more. They’re responding to him. He does a great job of just going out there and going hard.”

— John McKelvey

Salpointe rolls past Sunnyslope

Despite a somewhat nerve-wracking second quarter, the Salpointe rolled into the state quarterfinals.

On Friday night, second-seeded Salpointe (9-2) beat 15th-seeded Phoenix Sunnyslope 63-24 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.

“I’m really, really proud of the kids,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “We had an unbelievable week of practice, we worked out tails off and we came out and just came out and played really, really well.”