Thursday, Oct. 29
Mica Mountain 30, Sahuaro 0
Pueblo 75, Empire 0
Rio Rico 50, Rincon/University 20
Sabino 24, Safford 12
Sahuarita 48, Cholla 6
Friday, Oct. 30
2A state first round: No. 14 Tanque Verde 42, No. 19 Phoenix Cortez 27
1A state second round: No. 4 St. David 48, No. 5 Mogollon 24
Canyon del Oro 56, Casa Grande 10
Catalina Foothills 31, Douglas 17
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 38, Tucson High 14
Chandler Basha 35, Salpointe Catholic 0
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Desert View 48, Flowing Wells 0
Marana 57, Casa Grande Vista Grande 0
Maricopa 49, Cienega 42
Phoenix Desert Vista 54, Nogales 6
Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 21
Sierra Vista Buena 45, Ironwood Ridge 10
Sunnyside 21, Mountain View 14
Walden Grove 58, Amphi 8
Friday, Nov. 6 — 7 p.m.
6A regular season: Salpointe Catholic at Mesa Westwood
5A state matchups TBD
4A state matchups TBD
3A state matchups TBD
2A state second round: No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Willcox
2A state second round: No. 11 St. John’s at No. 6 Benson
Saturday, Nov. 7 — 6 p.m.
1A state semifinal: No. 1 Williams vs. No. 4 St. David, at Scottsdale Coronado