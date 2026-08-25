He added: "To me, that creates a fair balance. Kids and families get one opportunity to make a change if they feel another school is a better fit, but it also prevents kids from continually moving from school to school strictly for athletic reasons."

The college comparison

Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell said there is no perfect answer. "I just don't want to see high school football turn into what college football has turned into," he said.

The proliferation of the college transfer portal has turned into a money machine coupled with NIL and players making major bank from the highest bidder.

"You want to see commitment and loyalty to a program," said Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep football coach George Prelock, who saw his two biggest stars leave for other schools in the offseason. "Unfortunately, this is the reality of the world we live in now.

"We saw it in college. It was only a matter of time before it was going to trickle down to the high school level. The biggest thing is, we can't worry about that," he said. "We're going to possibly be at a disadvantage simply because with our values and everything at Notre Dame, it's a four-year experience. We just don't have our players graduate early. We know that's kind of working against us. But ultimately, we feel we like we offer a lot more. We're trying to develop the mind, body and soul."

Prelock sees this as an ever-changing landscape that is "probably going to get worse before it gets better."

Salpointe Catholic lost a few key players who transferred to other schools, including into the Phoenix area, since the end of last season.