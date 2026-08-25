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High school football is back. Every week, the Arizona Daily Star will bring you our picks for games of the week around the Tucson area.

Salpointe Catholic (0-0) at Marana (0-0)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road

Notable: One of Tucson's biggest rivalry games kicks off the 4A-6A season on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Marana, as the Lancers of Salpointe Catholic travel north to face the hosting Marana Tigers. Salpointe won a chippy back-and-forth battle at home 20-18 in the 2025 installment of the contest. The Lancers reached the 6A Conference quarterfinals before falling to eventual champ Queen Creek Casteel. Marana reached the 5A quarterfinals, where the Tigers fell to Scottsdale Horizon.

Walden Grove (0-0) at Sahuarita (0-0)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road