High school football is back. Every week, the Arizona Daily Star will bring you our picks for games of the week around the Tucson area.
Salpointe Catholic (0-0) at Marana (0-0)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
Notable: One of Tucson's biggest rivalry games kicks off the 4A-6A season on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Marana, as the Lancers of Salpointe Catholic travel north to face the hosting Marana Tigers. Salpointe won a chippy back-and-forth battle at home 20-18 in the 2025 installment of the contest. The Lancers reached the 6A Conference quarterfinals before falling to eventual champ Queen Creek Casteel. Marana reached the 5A quarterfinals, where the Tigers fell to Scottsdale Horizon.
Walden Grove (0-0) at Sahuarita (0-0)
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Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road
Notable: For the first time in over a decade, the two schools of Sahuarita will meet in consecutive seasons. Sahuarita and Walden Grove played three times from 2013-15, before a six-year hiatus as the Red Wolves battled in 4A and the Mustangs in 3A. Sahuarita jumped to 4A and met Walden Grove again in 2022, suffering a 56-7 loss. The Red Wolves won the most recent matchup last season, 36-10. Walden Grove was a first-round playoff team in 2025, while Sahuarita finished 5-5. They’ll face off Friday at 7 p.m.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com