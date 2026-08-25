Stat book

– On top of Gastellum's electric pass-catching night for Catalina, the junior also snatched two interceptions and led his team in solo tackles with four, and was second in total tackles with six. Ozmet completed 7 of 14 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

–Three running backs scampered for 100 yards or more across the Week 0 slate, led by Pusch Ridge's Shoaff with seven carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Desert Christian junior James Harris was incredibly efficient, running four times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Tanque Verde junior Mason Sandoski toted the rock eight times for 100 yards, scoring twice.

Mac's Friday Fact

Catalina's season-opening win over Santa Rita was truly a full-team effort, as just 17 players suited up for the Trojans. The team's thin numbers nearly resulted in an Eagles' fourth-quarter comeback, but Catalina weathered the storm to hold on 28-20.

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