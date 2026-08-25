"We think we can be at (Valley Christian's) level, but we can't shoot ourselves in the foot, especially when we had some really good drives going," McBrayer said. "We moved up and down the field; we just couldn't punch it in."

Sanford completed eight of 17 passes for 130 yards and two interceptions. He had throws that were dropped by receivers, while also missing several of his own with too much power.

Defensively, Dimas and junior Shaundon Harris led the Sabercats with double-digit tackles, but 15 Sabino players total notched a tick on the defensive stat sheet.

The only player that the Sabino defense struggled to contain was D'Andre Dickerson, who rushed 30 times for 191 yards, including more than 60 on Valley Christian's game-sealing drive.

Despite the loss, Sabino finds itself in a favorable position with its veteran defense returning to the field. The key for the Sabercats lies in gaining experience in the first few weeks to make a run in the playoffs come November. Nevertheless, McBrayer remains unsatisfied with the loss, even after nine months turned his team into a squad that lost by seven points compared to the 47-18 loss at the hands of the Trojans in the first round of the 3A Playoffs.

"0-1 is where we are at, and I think we have a very special team," McBrayer said. "We think we are going to have a shot at the end of the season. Obviously, we have some things we need to clean up and get better at, but I really like this group of guys."