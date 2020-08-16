Former Rincon High School basketball player finds calling as small-college basketball coach

Travis Timmons knows what it’s like to be a small-college basketball player trying to make it big.

After all, he was one himself several years ago and has been around the game nearly his entire life.

That combination is what makes Timmons a perfect fit for his job now. Timmons, a graduate of Rincon/University High School, is the assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Saint Katherine in San Marcos, California, an NAIA program in desperate need of a makeover.

“The previous coaching staff had a lot of issues with the team,” the 29-year-old Timmons said. “Six or seven players were kicked off. There was another year where the program was shut down. We weren’t a team that was looked at in a good way on campus before we got here.”

The “we” Timmons is referring to is head coach Kevin Williamson. The two first developed a connection during Timmons’ playing days at Mesa Community College in 2011-12. At the time, Williamson was an assistant at a Division II school in Minnesota.