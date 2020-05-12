Spring Stars: Douglas' Leo Felix wants one more practice with his team, even though season has been called

But Felix remains hopeful, saying that he's working on his plans for college.

"I'm definitely going to try to play somewhere, and I'm going to continue my studies in college," said Felix, adding that he plans to major in business.

Felix said people are surprised to learn that he's always enjoyed going to school and his classes, his favorite subject being math. Which makes sense, considering Felix is graduating in the top 10% of his class.

"Leo always strives for greatness, whether it be on the field or in the classroom," said Douglas athletic director Angel Ortega, adding that Felix is a leader on campus and has been a great role model for younger student-athletes.

In addition to keeping up his grades, Felix has been an All Region outfielder for the Bulldogs for years, while also thriving in club baseball. In 2018, he traveled to Minneapolis with his club team to play in the RBI World Series.

This year, Felix also served as president of the school's Student-Athlete Leadership Council. Members of the council are nominated by coaches and attend workshops that focus on leadership strategies, complete athletic service hours and school service projects.