Spring Stars: Nogales' Dominique Acosta will take track skills to Pima College

So given all that, it's kind of hard to believe Acosta's immediate answer when asked how she's been spending the quarantine.

"I’m pretty much lazy," Acosta said, backpedaling a moment later. "But some mornings I do wake up and go for runs. After my runs, I work out, but usually at night."

Not so lazy, by most people's standards, which is no surprise to those who know the 18-year-old Acosta, who will be continuing her track career relatively close to home.

"Now that she is going to run track at Pima College, We have every confidence that she will only improve, and we will see bigger and better things from Dom, competitively and academically," Sowle said.

Acosta plans to study physical therapy and continue her track career at Pima, although she says basketball will always be her favorite.

"The intensity of the sport, it excites me," Acosta, who was named the Class 5A Southern Offensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. "It’s a really long game, running back and forth and all the aggressiveness."

Of the three track events in which she competes, high jump is her favorite, and Pima is looking forward to having her on the team.