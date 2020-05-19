Spring Stars: University of Nebraska is up next for Sydney Gray, Sabino's driven, creative softball star

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.

Sydney Gray's senior-year milestones were derailed or canceled because of the coronavirus, and the Sabino high school senior was of course disappointed.

But that didn't last long. Gray, the Sabercats' star shortstop, is used to making quick decisions under pressure. This situation was no different. So instead of attending prom in the traditional sense, Gray and two of her friends got dressed up, did their hair and makeup and took prom photos anyway. Why let those dresses go to waste?

And instead of making a repeat run to the state championship with her fellow Sabercats, Gray has taken up a new sport with her dad.

"I've gotten into golf. It's somewhat like softball, and my dad’s pretty into it," Gray said. "We've been going to Forty-Niner Country Club. It's the one essential thing that you can do."

The cancellation of Gray's senior season has been a letdown. But the 18-year old says it's also been a blessing, since it's allowed her to try new activities.