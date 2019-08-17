Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players

For the last three weeks, the Star has been counting down the top high school players in Southern Arizona. Here's the full list of 22. To read profiles on each player, visit tucson.com/highschool

22 (tie): Dae han Chang, RB, Salpointe Catholic; and Connor Witthoft, TE, Salpointe Catholic

21: Christian Estrella, RB/TE, Douglas

20: Gary Love, RB, Tucson High

19: Jovoni Borbon, QB/S, Sierra Vista Buena

18: Trent Strong, LB, Salpointe Catholic

17: Treyson Bourguet, QB, Salpointe Catholic

16: AJ Skaggs, QB, Sabino

15: Ray Figueroa, LB, Salpointe Catholic

14: Evan Lovett, RB, Pusch Ridge Christian

13: Coben Bourguet, WR, Salpointe Catholic

12: Varney Larson, RB/DB, Mountain View

11: Harvey Gonzalez, OL, Sunnyside

10: Hunter Schlagel, DL/OL, Cienega

9: Alex Lopez, QB, Walden Grove

8: Jordan Lopez, WR, Walden Grove

7: Jayson Petty, WR/TE/DE, Sabino

6: Rick Avelar, LB, Walden Grove

5: Bruno Fina, OL, Salpointe Catholic

4: Jonah Miller, OL, Salpointe Catholic

3: Stevie Rocker, RB/DB, Canyon del Oro

2: Lathan Ransom, S/WR/PR, Salpointe Catholic

1: Bijan Robinson, RB, Salpointe Catholic