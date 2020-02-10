Tucson native, New Mexico State star Nick Gonzales earns preseason All-America honors

A year ago, Nick Gonzales emerged as one of the top collegiate baseball players after an impressive sophomore campaign at New Mexico State. Now a seasoned junior, the Tucson native and Cienega High School product is the first player in NMSU baseball history to earn unanimous preseason All-America honors by five media outlets.

Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and Perfect Game named the second baseman a first-team selection, while National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association listed Gonzales on the second team.

Gonzales is also the first student-athlete in New Mexico State history to receive unanimous preseason All-America honors.

