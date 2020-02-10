You are the owner of this article.
Tucson native, New Mexico State star Nick Gonzales earns preseason All-America honors

Nick Gonzales

Nick Gonzales, now playing in Las Cruces, was named an ABCA first-team All-American.

 Stephen Brashear / The Associated Press

A year ago, Nick Gonzales emerged as one of the top collegiate baseball players after an impressive sophomore campaign at New Mexico State. Now a seasoned junior, the Tucson native and Cienega High School product is the first player in NMSU baseball history to earn unanimous preseason All-America honors by five media outlets. 

Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and Perfect Game named the second baseman a first-team selection, while National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association listed Gonzales on the second team. 

Gonzales is also the first student-athlete in New Mexico State history to receive unanimous preseason All-America honors. 

In 2019, Gonzales was a unanimous All-American after posting a historic offensive season with the Aggies, totaling 16 home runs, 80 RBI, 19 doubles and four triples. Last season, Gonzales ranked top ten nationally in these categories: 

  • Batting average (first)
  • Slugging percentage (third)
  • Hits (fourth)
  • Runs (fourth)
  • RBI (fifth)
  • On-base percentage (fifth)

Gonzales and the Aggies open their season against Texas Southern on Friday at 3 p.m. in Las Cruces. New Mexico State will make the trip to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats for one game at Hi Corbett Field on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

