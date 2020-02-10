Tucson native, New Mexico State star Nick Gonzales earns preseason All-America honors

A year ago, Nick Gonzales emerged as one of the top collegiate baseball players after an impressive sophomore campaign at New Mexico State. Now a seasoned junior, the Tucson native and Cienega High School product is the first player in NMSU baseball history to earn unanimous preseason All-America honors by five media outlets.
Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and Perfect Game named the second baseman a first-team selection, while National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association listed Gonzales on the second team.
Gonzales is also the first student-athlete in New Mexico State history to receive unanimous preseason All-America honors.
The legend of @Nick_Gonzales13 continues to grow.#AggieUp | #Pumps pic.twitter.com/DdutKs08Cm— NM State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) February 10, 2020
In 2019, Gonzales was a unanimous All-American after posting a historic offensive season with the Aggies, totaling 16 home runs, 80 RBI, 19 doubles and four triples. Last season, Gonzales ranked top ten nationally in these categories:
- Batting average (first)
- Slugging percentage (third)
- Hits (fourth)
- Runs (fourth)
- RBI (fifth)
- On-base percentage (fifth)
Gonzales and the Aggies open their season against Texas Southern on Friday at 3 p.m. in Las Cruces. New Mexico State will make the trip to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats for one game at Hi Corbett Field on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports