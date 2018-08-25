When he was 1, Caleb Ryden would try to catch footballs tossed by father from across the living room. By age 5, he was playing organized football; soon, he was serving as Canyon del Oro's High School ballboy.
Now, the 19-year-old is entering his second and last season at Pima College — where his father, Pat, is the defensive coordinator. The father-son dynamic is another subplot during Pima College's final season as a program. The Aztecs open their season Saturday at Eastern Arizona College in the last opening night in program history. Pima's governing board has decided to cut football, part of a statewide trend that began when Maricopa County made a similar decision.
Caleb Ryden will compete for time at quarterback. He played in one game last season, throwing for 77 yards.
Caleb Ryden is the oldest of Pat Ryden's three children, and the only one to gravitate to football. His younger sister Hannah grew up swimming, but didn't seriously pursue the sport as she grew older. Younger brother Adam has never played any sports, and doesn't care for football. Caleb starred at Mountain View High School before signing with the Aztecs as a senior.
“Having one son that’s very, very passionate and having one son that’s not — that doesn’t like football at all — I’m OK with that,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve never pushed Caleb into football.”
But being able to share the love of football with his oldest has definitely created a bond between the pair that neither wouldn’t trade anything for. Pat Ryden joined Pima's staff in 2009 following two seasons as Rincon/University's head coach and more than a decade as an assistant throughout town.
“It’s pretty cool,” Caleb Ryden said. “Every day, after practice, we talk about practice and what I can improve on. Even here, he’ll tell me little things to keep me motivated.”
The decision to cut football affects Pat Ryden more than his son. Caleb's eligibility is set to expire at the end of the 2018 season, meaning he wouldn't have return for 2019 anyway. Still, both Rydens say the choice is an emotional one.
“As far as our program, it’s kind of bittersweet, I think,” Pat Ryden said. “We’re going to have a lot of kids lose opportunities. There are a lot of kids out here that, if they weren’t out here, who knows what they’d be doing.”
As far as Caleb? “This would have been his last year here, anyhow,” Pat Ryden said. “I’m hoping that, wherever he ends up, I’ll get to watch him play.”
Football has bonded the father and son for decades. Both are Arizona State football fans who drive to Sun Devil Stadium annually for big games.
“That’s kind of our thing,” Pat Ryden said.
This year is no different. He and Caleb will be in the stands for the Sept. 8 game between ASU and Michigan State. (They can thank the bye week in Pima's schedule.)
“It’s pretty cool because we bond pretty well — I think we’re pretty similar,” Caleb Ryden said. “We’ve been going to those games since I was a baby. It’s one of those things we do that’s just our thing.”
Caleb Ryden dreams of playing for the Sun Devils, but concedes that he's just looking for a four-year opportunity. He admits that moving outside of Tucson would be a culture shock. Caleb Ryden said he’s been lucky to stay in one city for both high school and junior college, and is grateful for the support of his parents.
He's especially appreciative for football, which has provided opportunities on and off the field — and a chance to stay close with his dad.
“It’s given me everything,” Caleb Ryden said. “My whole life has been based on football. That’s the whole reason I’m even here, getting free school.”