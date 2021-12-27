Friday's Arizona Bowl is canceled after Boise State withdraws; Central Michigan to play in Sun Bowl

The Arizona Bowl is in its seventh year and its second as part of an agreement with the Mid-American Conference. The Mountain West Conference has been a partner from the outset.

The MAC released CMU from its Arizona Bowl obligation, according to SI.com’s Ross Dellenger, who first reported Monday morning that Boise State might not be able to participate. Negotiations reportedly were underway by Monday afternoon between Arizona and Sun Bowl officials regarding the Chippewas.

Arizona Bowl officials’ first choice was to play the game as scheduled — or even move it to another date to accommodate a rescheduling. They were examining options as late as Monday evening for the game, whose primary objectives are to raise money for charity and boost the economy in Southern Arizona.

“This late development is disappointing on so many levels, but we certainly understand and agree that the health and safety of the players, coaches, officials, university personnel, fans, vendors and our community comes first,” Kym Adair, executive director of the Arizona Bowl, said in a news release. “We exhausted every option to find a replacement team to play, but unfortunately we could not make that happen.”