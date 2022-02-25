It's in the genes — and in the jeans, too: Spencer Wright continues family's rodeo legacy

Nature or nurture, it comes down to.

That, well that Spencer doesn’t know.

“I don’t think anybody who has ever been successful in this is unorganized,” he said. “With scheduling and traveling, I think you can do it for a while — eat like crap, live like crap — but it catches up to you eventually. If it’s a fine line. But there are guys who I see at the Finals, and it’s like, Man I don’t know how that guy’s alive.”

Added Rusty Wright, Spencer’s nephew and travel partner and 2014 PRCA Saddle Bronc Rookie of the Year: “My dad has always been good about everything — what you eat, how you sleep, and the mindset and the physical attributes. It’s a huge thing in bronc riding, and we’ve always been taught to do all that. You can only ride on talent for so long. But after long enough, talent don’t work no more. The older you get, the hard work and dedication starts to come in a little bit more.”

Of course, there are drawbacks to being part of a living legacy, and, Spencer said, “It does feel like more eyes are on you, like they’re trying to pick you a part a little bit worse.”

It felt that way on Sunday, when State Side stuck to his guns and didn’t buck much.