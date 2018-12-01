• Who: Roadrunners (11-5-1-1) at Reign (8-8-2-1)

Meep meep

The Tucson Roadrunners have been scoring in quick bunches all season. Here's a look:

Date/Opponent/What happened/Result

Oct. 6/San Diego/Adam Helewka and Matteo Gennero score 35 seconds apart/6-4 win

Oct. 12/San Diego/Trevor Cheek and Trevor Murphy score 1:09 apart/ 3-2 win

Oct. 15/San Jose/Dakota Mermis and Helewka score 51 seconds apart/ 3-2 shootout loss

Oct. 26/Ontario/Conor Garland and Gennero score 57 seconds apart/8-5 win

Nov. 7/San Diego/Brayden Burke and David Ullstrom score 27 seconds apart and Mario Kempe and Murphy score 1:08 apart/6-3 win

Nov. 21/Stockton/Laurent Dauphin scores once and Garland scores twice 2:39 apart/3-2 win

Nov. 24/Bakersfield/Kempe, Hudson Fasching and Burke score three goals 2:12 apart/6-1 win

Nov. 25 at Ontario/Dysin Mayo, Ullstrom and Burke score three goals 2:50 apart/7-6 OT loss