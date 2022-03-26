Officials: 3 more horses die at Rillito Racetrack, bringing season total up to 7

During the same eight days of racing, 50 horses were "scratched," or pulled from the card prior to racing, said track manager Mike Weiss.

"I don't know about the horse industry, but I do know the team is telling me they're doing everything they can," Rillito Park Foundation President Ed Ackerley said Friday, as track officials were gearing up for the penultimate race weekend of the season. "But one horse dying is too many."

Task force formed

Following the four horse deaths on opening weekend — one was determined to be an accident and a second was the result of a collision between two horses during a race — the foundation announced the creation of a panel of race-industry experts to review cases and make recommendations about how Rillito can make races safer.

Ackerley said Friday the formation of the task force is underway, with the foundation looking to seat one more expert, an out-of-state veterinarian who has written extensively about horse fatalities.

"That's the last piece that's missing, is to get someone that's really an expert to weigh in," Ackerley said. "I've been told contact was made and with that missing piece, we're ready to fly."