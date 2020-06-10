Pittsburgh Pirates pick Tucson native Nick Gonzales seventh overall in MLB draft

From his childhood home in Vail, Nick Gonzales grabbed a piece of Tucson sports history.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in Wednesday's amateur draft. The the former Cienega High School and New Mexico State infielder ties former Sahuaro standout Sam Khalifa as the highest drafted Tucsonan or Arizona Wildcat of all time. Khalifa was drafted seventh overall — also by the Pittsburgh Pirates — in 1982. Former Tucson High and UA star Eddie Leon was picked at No. 9 by the Twins in 1965, but did not sign.
This year's No. 7 overall pick is slotted to earn $5,432,400.
Gonzales is also the highest pick in New Mexico State history.
Gonzales' rise to baseball stardom and route to become a first-round pick was the road less traveled. Despite posting a .543 batting average as a Cienega senior in 2017, Gonzales was scarcely recruited.
The 5-foot-11-inch Gonzales was left with two options: Play for Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee on a 98% scholarship or walk on at New Mexico State. He chose the latter.
"The eye test might be the worst thing in sports," Cienega head baseball coach Kelly Johnson told the Star before the MLB draft. “They look for the guy who is over 6 feet tall. They look for the flashy player. Nick wasn’t your standard 6-foot-1 baseball player, except he was a great player. He didn’t pass the eye test, and that’s unfair.
“I’ve talked to several (colleges), and they openly said, ‘We missed him.’ And I told them, ‘Yeah, you guys did.’ ”
Gonzales was named the WAC Freshman of the Year after leading New Mexico State with a .347 batting average, nine home runs and 36 RBIs. As a sophomore, Gonzales posted one of the top offensive seasons in NMSU history, increasing his batting average to .432 with 16 home runs, 80 RBIs and 19 doubles. The second baseman was the NCAA batting champion and became a unanimous All-American by six publications in 2019.
Gonzales didn't surface as a draft prospect until last summer, when — while playing for the Cotuit Kettleers — he was named MVP of the Cape Cod League.
Entering his junior season, Gonzales was a unanimous preseason All-American, the first-ever in NMSU athletics history, and predicted to receive WAC Player of the Year honors.
Gonzales smashed five home runs in a doubleheader against Purdue Fort Waye and maintained the nation's longest active on-base streak of 82 games before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Gonzales then picked up All-America and National Player of the Year honors.
Gonzales has spent the last few months training with former NMSU teammate Joey Ortiz, who's with the Orioles, at a facility in Las Cruces. Cienega strength and conditioning coach Steve Schween helped guide his training.
Gonzales joins Seth Mejias-Brean, Luis Gamez and Andre Jackson as Cienega players to get drafted by MLB teams. Mejias-Brean made his major-league debut with the San Diego Padres last summer.
The Detroit Tigers took Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick. Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells could also be drafted sometime Wednesday night.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
