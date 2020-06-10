Pittsburgh Pirates pick Tucson native Nick Gonzales seventh overall in MLB draft

From his childhood home in Vail, Nick Gonzales grabbed a piece of Tucson sports history.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in Wednesday's amateur draft. The the former Cienega High School and New Mexico State infielder ties former Sahuaro standout Sam Khalifa as the highest drafted Tucsonan or Arizona Wildcat of all time. Khalifa was drafted seventh overall — also by the Pittsburgh Pirates — in 1982. Former Tucson High and UA star Eddie Leon was picked at No. 9 by the Twins in 1965, but did not sign.

This year's No. 7 overall pick is slotted to earn $5,432,400.

Gonzales is also the highest pick in New Mexico State history.

Gonzales' rise to baseball stardom and route to become a first-round pick was the road less traveled. Despite posting a .543 batting average as a Cienega senior in 2017, Gonzales was scarcely recruited.

The 5-foot-11-inch Gonzales was left with two options: Play for Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee on a 98% scholarship or walk on at New Mexico State. He chose the latter.