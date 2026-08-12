For the protection of the animal, researchers and conservationists are not identifying the specific mountain range or ranges where the jaguar has been documented.

“In these latest images, Cinco is seen quietly moving through tall summer grasses, a reminder of just how elusive these remarkable cats are and how easily they can move through the landscape unnoticed,” the U of A-based research center announced in a July 28 post on Facebook. “Each detection provides another piece of the puzzle, helping us better understand habitat use, movement patterns, and the importance of connected landscapes for wide-ranging wildlife. These recent detections also suggest that Cinco continues to find the resources needed to support his movements across the landscape, including adequate prey, water and cover.”

All five jaguars documented in the U.S. over the past 15 years have been males. Researchers believe the animals were born in Mexico and dispersed north from breeding territory there.

Arguably the most famous of those cats, nicknamed El Jefe, was documented numerous times in the Whetstone and Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson from 2012 through 2015 before turning up again in central Sonora in 2021.

The Trump administration’s updated plans to seal off the entire southern border behind a double layer of barriers could prevent future jaguars from crossing into the U.S. and keep Cinco and any other jaguars here now from returning to Mexico to find a mate.