'Small towns produce great people': Why Holbrook cheered Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer in the NBA Finals

“Mike wanted to compete against Jesse. He knew — and his dad told him, ‘For you to be better at your craft, you probably need to go across to the park.’ There was no easy way over there,” Little said. “If you come to the park and play, you were going to take your licks.”

It was more than just basketball.

“That’s where we all learned our skills,” said Little. “That’s where we learned the physical skills of basketball, how to tackle for football, where we learned to play wiffle ball. We would play all day.”

Budenholzer moved on to high school, where he played quarterback in football, shortstop in baseball and point guard in basketball. He was also a standout golfer.

“He was in a position where he naturally brought leadership,” Little said. “We could always trust Mike simply because we knew the level of coaching that we had. Whether it was football or basketball, we had coaches who preached accountability and were very disciplined.

“But it was Mike who would come into the huddle and say, ‘Hey, guys, this is what we have to do.’ So, we looked for that leadership from him because it always appeared that he was the liaison between the sideline to who we were on the field.”