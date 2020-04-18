Sunnyside wrestling phenom Audrey Jimenez grinds on, preparing for a return to competition

Years ago, long before the coronavirus was on anyone in Tucson’s radar, Billy Jimenez’s cousin asked if he had any use for a regulation-size wrestling mat.

Jimenez, whose daughter had recently taken up the sport, figured the mat might come in handy someday. Jimenez’s moved it into his house and forgot about it — until a few weeks ago.

The statewide closure of schools included the cancellation of practice at the Sunnyside Wrestling Academy, where Jimenez’s 14-year-old daughter Audrey was training five to six days a week.

For a young athlete whose finely-tuned regimen included specialty training, cryotherapy and a rotating cast of grappling parters, the new routine is a change. But she is adapting.

The big blue mat now sits in the Jimenezes’ backyard, where, on most afternoons, Audrey and a few friends who are helping each other through the quarantine put it to use.

Audrey’s plans to make her European wrestling debut in Estonia last month, representing Team USA at the Tallinn Open, were scrapped days before the trip because of COVID-19. Within days, schools were shuttered. So were the rest of Audrey’s go-to training spots, part of citywide — and then state-wide — orders.

Before coronavirus, the eighth grader would wake up at 4:30 a.m. and go to Jet Sports Training to get into a specialized workout before school. After school came running or cryotherapy, followed by wrestling practice until 6 p.m., after which came dinner and homework.

Her life these days bears only a vague resemblance to the one she led a few months ago.