'Take it to the Track' event brings street racers to safer environment: Tucson Dragway

"What can you go to in town and pay $20 to go do? That's 4 hours of running down the drag strip," DeYoung said.

Dragway officials have been talking to street racers for some time now. Racers told them they often spend hours driving around town looking for places and people to race.

"That's what really made us really think, 'Hey, we need to do this,'" DeYoung said. "But the question was, how do we make this something they're going to want to be involved with? And that was our thought, if we do a call-outs page, there's an incentive."

It was an easy sell for Larry H. Miller general manager Stacy Barnett, who has been a racer his entire life.

"I love racing. And I have raced on the streets before," Barnett said. "But I'm 52 now and I'm a little older, so I shouldn't be doing that anyway."

Barnett knows first-hand how dangerous street racing can be. He has lost friends to street-racing crashes.

The dragway is safer.

"There's a safety crew there, it's on a regular street and there's a flashlight start just like you're on the street," Barnett said. "If you go off the road, you hit a little barrier. It's not like you go off the road and hit a tree or another car. …