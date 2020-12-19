Tucson doctor tackles 240-mile ultra race to spread message about the benefits of healthy living

"My business would be nonexistent if people would do the right things," León said.

León takes exercise to the extreme, waking at 3:45 a.m. every day so he can get in a 15-mile run and make it into the operating room by 7:30.

"I go to bed at 8:30 (at night), before my kids do," León said.

He's wired that way.

Growing up in Peru, León played soccer "from Monday to Monday, day and night." Soccer was his life until he left Peru in 1997 to attend UCLA for his surgical residency.

New to Los Angeles and with his life consumed by the hospital, León realized he wouldn't have time for team sports. He started looking for individual sports, settling on triathlons. But after a few years, he no longer had time to train for the cycling and swimming components.

That was when León found marathons. When those didn't seem like enough, he entered longer races, with courses up to 100 miles. In 2010, León ran his first race longer than 100 miles. The Moab 240 was his fourth race of 200 miles or more.

Training for races of that distance is much different than training for marathons, in part because the mental component is so important.