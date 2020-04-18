'We'll move heaven and earth': Tucson officials want to be part of MLB's reported 'Arizona plan'

At least one local businessman, attorney Ali Farhang, has been advocating for Tucson’s place at the plate — err, table — should a viable plan materialize.

Farhang said the city could host a division’s worth of teams, who could then either bus or take charter planes to the Phoenix area. The teams could stay at Tucson resorts, play golf on the adjacent courses and experience the city's warm weather and hospitality in between games.

“You could put the N.L. East in Tucson, and between Kino and Hi Corbett, we could host four to six teams,” Farhang said.

Major League Baseball and its players have offered few public proclamations about the plan, and Tucson officials have cautioned that it’s too early to talk about specifics. However, Gov. Doug Ducey told the Arizona Republic that he’s spoken to the commissioner’s office and remains “very open-minded” to hosting any number of teams “at the time that it would be appropriate for public health if Arizona were in a position to reopen.”