With 2020 season on hold, FC Tucson to host blood drive on Wednesday

FC Tucson and American Red Cross are teaming up Wednesday to host a blood drive for those in need at local hospitals during a time in which blood donations are high in demand.
Coach John Galas explained that doing this is their way of giving back to the community throughout the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s more to it than just that.
13 years ago, Noemi Mills — now FC Tucson’s finance and administration manager — was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. As Mills detailed in a video posted to the team’s website, the illness made it very hard for her to get out of bed.
Blood and plasma donations helped her get back to her normal, active life.
Mills’ story is one of the many reasons that FC Tucson is partnering with the Red Cross for the blood drive, which takes place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m at the Food City parking lot, 2950 S. Sixth Ave. Those wishing to donate must sign up online first; visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and use sponsor code FCTUCSON to do so.
“This is something that has directly impacted the organization so our whole program is behind doing this drive,” Galas said.
Karen Fontes, the Red Cross account representative working with FC Tucson, has helped coordinate blood drives with the team in the past. She has been involved with coordinating this particular drive as well as others in Tucson.
“Since March, the toughest thing is finding locations to run the blood drives at,” Fontes said. “That’s where partners like FC Tucson are stepping up to provide that location.”
Fontes said that the Red Cross has received substantial feedback from donors wanting to get involved in helping give blood to help hospital patients, whether it be those who are suffering from the coronavirus, trauma patients or surgery patients.
“People want to help,” Fontes said. “And donations like this are crucial to helping save lives.”
FC Tucson will be out in full force to support the donors that come out to the drive. Galas and members of the team are planning to be onsite — though socially distanced — to provide donors with signed posters and bandanas to show their appreciation.
FC Tucson was scheduled to open its season March 28 before the coronavirus hit, putting USL League One — and all other sports leagues — on an indefinite hold. USL League One’s training moratorium is scheduled to end Friday. The league says its still in a position to reschedule all matches and play a full season, but will “continue to receive guidance from public healthy experts, as well as a national medical task force comprised of other sports leagues and organizations from throughout the country.”
FC Tucson is owned by Phoenix Rising FC, which plays in the USL’s championship division.
Fontes assured that it is safe to come out to be a blood donor and sanitation is of the highest of priority. New protocols have been put into place to ensure the health of everyone involved, including mandatory masks for all staff members and donors and well as a temperature reading upon entrance.
“If people are feeling a little hesitant about coming out, they should know that we’ve enacted the proper protocols to make it as safe as possible,” Fontes said.
Fontes expects a full schedule of donors throughout the day and those wishing to be a blood donor.
Partnering up for the drive is one of the many ways Galas and his team have been giving back to Tucson since their season was shut down by the coronavirus in mid-March. The team has also been working with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, encouraging fans to send food donations to the bank in exchange for a team bandana.
Getting the team out to support the blood drive will be a way for the players to reconnect with one another and aid the community.
“I think our guys are excited for it,” Galas said.
