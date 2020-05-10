With 2020 season on hold, FC Tucson to host blood drive on Wednesday

FC Tucson and American Red Cross are teaming up Wednesday to host a blood drive for those in need at local hospitals during a time in which blood donations are high in demand.

Coach John Galas explained that doing this is their way of giving back to the community throughout the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s more to it than just that.

13 years ago, Noemi Mills — now FC Tucson’s finance and administration manager — was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. As Mills detailed in a video posted to the team’s website, the illness made it very hard for her to get out of bed.

Blood and plasma donations helped her get back to her normal, active life.

Mills’ story is one of the many reasons that FC Tucson is partnering with the Red Cross for the blood drive, which takes place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m at the Food City parking lot, 2950 S. Sixth Ave. Those wishing to donate must sign up online first; visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and use sponsor code FCTUCSON to do so.

“This is something that has directly impacted the organization so our whole program is behind doing this drive,” Galas said.