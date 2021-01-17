 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

St. Joseph’s at La Salle 2 p.m. CBSS

St. John’s at UConn 3 p.m. FS1

Florida State at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN

Kansas at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN

New Mexico at UNLV 7:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Michigan State at Michigan 12:30 p.m. BTN

Purdue at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2

LSU at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

NBA

Magic at Knicks 10 a.m. NBA

Timberwolves at Hawks 12:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. FSAZ

Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. TNT

Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Warriors at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT

NCAA hockey

North Dakota at Denver 7 p.m. CBSS

NHL

Blue Jackets at Red Wings 10 a.m. NBCS

Bruins at Islanders 3 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL

Sabres at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Newcastle United at Arsenal 12:55 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

Colombia at United States 5 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

