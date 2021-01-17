Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
St. Joseph’s at La Salle 2 p.m. CBSS
St. John’s at UConn 3 p.m. FS1
Florida State at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN
Kansas at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN
New Mexico at UNLV 7:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Michigan State at Michigan 12:30 p.m. BTN
Purdue at Iowa 2:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2
LSU at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
NBA
Magic at Knicks 10 a.m. NBA
Timberwolves at Hawks 12:30 p.m. NBA
Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. FSAZ
Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. TNT
Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Warriors at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT
NCAA hockey
North Dakota at Denver 7 p.m. CBSS
NHL
Blue Jackets at Red Wings 10 a.m. NBCS
Bruins at Islanders 3 p.m. NBCS
Blackhawks at Panthers 5 p.m. NHL
Sabres at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Newcastle United at Arsenal 12:55 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
Colombia at United States 5 p.m. FS1
RADIO MONDAY
NBA
Suns at Grizzlies 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Bucks at Nets 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)