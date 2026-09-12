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PROVO, Utah — Arizona fought. The Wildcats had a lead at halftime. But in the end, Arizona suffered its first loss of the season, falling to the 15th-ranked BYU Cougars, 28-17, for the Big 12 opener Saturday afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Arizona’s losing streak to BYU is now at six games dating back to 2016. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is 6-0 against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have dropped their conference-opening road games in back-to-back seasons.

“When I look at how that thing went for us late in that game, to me, we just have to finish,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “That is execution, that is redline for us and we didn’t finish in the fourth quarter — on offense or defense. We had opportunities to do that.

“As frustrated as we are, I was proud about how hard we played. I thought we played physical, I thought we ran the ball effectively against a really good defense and I was proud of our kids.”

Arizona attacked first with a methodical, 12-play drive, with quarterback Noah Fifita completing 6 of 7 passes for 52 yards. Fifita capped the first scoring drive by scrambling to his right before tucking the ball in and powering his way through the goal line for an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Fifita has five rushing touchdowns in his career, including three last season.

The Wildcats almost captured a two-touchdown lead, but cornerback Jay’Vion Cole — who had a clear path to the end zone — dropped the ball on BYU’s opening drive.