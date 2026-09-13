“We know in our locker room that there are plays to be made that we didn’t make personally and it would’ve changed the tide of that game,” Fifita said. “We’re 0-1 in Big 12 play, but we have eight more opportunities — 10 more to go in total — so it’s back to the drawing board for us. It’s going to hurt today, but I’m looking forward to getting back to Tucson and getting to work.”

Added Brennan: “I’m disappointed we didn’t get the win. Everybody is. But the reality is this: we gotta look at the film and fix it. That’s part of redline: own it, fix it and we gotta get back to work. We have a lot of football left to play this season. We’ll assess the tape and attack what we need to attack. We’ll go to work to prepare for Northern Illinois next week.”

The bad

Arizona had two fourth-down decisions in the second half that could’ve resulted in six points (two field goals), but the Wildcats opted to punt the first one and attempt to convert the second deep into BYU territory.

The first one occurred on fourth-and-10 from the BYU 36-yard line in the final seconds of the third quarter. Arizona opted to punt, hoping Chase Ridley could pin the Cougars inside the 5-yard line, however, his kick landed a yard into the end zone for a touchback.

A field goal would’ve been a 53-yard attempt for kicker Michael Salgado-Medina, who made a 37-yarder in the first half.

Brennan said the decision to punt instead of kicking the field goal was because “we’ve done a great job (on defense) and had great field position.”