More trouble in Tempe as ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal

PHOENIX — Quarterback Jayden Daniels won't be returning to Arizona State after all.

The San Bernardino, California native who has started every game but one since arriving as a true freshman in 2019 has entered the transfer portal.

The departure of Daniels is just the latest blow for the Sun Devils and coach Herm Edwards, who are still reeling from the fall out of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that is still ongoing. Five coaches have departed, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Glenn Thomas was named Hill's replacement and would have made the third offensive coordinator in Daniels' career.

As a junior in 2021, Daniels completed 197 of 301 passes for 2,381 yards with 10 touchdowns but had 10 interceptions after coming into the season having thrown only three in his first two years combined (17 games).

He also ran for 710 yards and six touchdowns, highlighted by a 48-yard run in the Sun Devils' 38-15 Territorial Cup win over Arizona.