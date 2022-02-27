Pac-12 Hotline: Big Three struggle, seeds remain muddled, ASU soars and more

(Nope, not even Oregon State’s position as the No. 12.)

We could have clarity at the top soon: Arizona would clinch the regular-season title and No. 1 seed with a victory Tuesday at USC. But the situation in the middle of the standings is sure to remain muddled through the week.

If you’re attempting to sketch out the brackets for Las Vegas, remember that seeds are determined by winning percentage in conference play.

The first tiebreaker, of course, is head-to-head results.

If that doesn’t settle things, the second tiebreaker is winning percentage against “the common opponent occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through common opponents in the standings until one team gains an advantage” (per the conference office).

3. Arizona remains on the NCAA’s No. 1 line

The Wildcats were slotted atop the South region (San Antonio) last week in the early reveal of the top 16 seeds by the selection committee.

The loss at Colorado won’t change that status, especially after the top six teams in the AP poll all lost on Saturday (for the first time in history).