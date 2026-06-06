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Whether you plan to watch on television or in person, the 2026 World Cup will look a little different to fans.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) made changes to the official laws of the game, and they will be instituted at the World Cup. And FIFA has announced some tweaks to the game, as well.

Here are eight rule changes to know before the first World Cup match is played.

1. Faster substitutions

A substituted player must leave the field of play within 10 seconds to prevent time-wasting and disruption to the match, IFAB said. If the player takes longer, the new player can’t take the field until the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed following the restart.

This rule came into play during the Iceland-Japan game this past weekend.

2. Injury changes

Players who are injured and require a trainer to attend to them on the field must leave the pitch and stay out of the game for a minute. This will end the practice of a player getting medical attention but staying in the game, which sometimes would be a time-wasting move.

The IFAB said this rule will take place in one of three scenarios: The referee has signaled for the medical staff to enter the field of play; the referee has signaled medical personnel to attend to the player; and/or the referee has asked the player if they require on-field medical attention and the player has requested it.

3. The 5-second rule