Prefer us on Google Learn More

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas posted a triple-double as the Mercury defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 86-82, in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday.

"(We're feeling) really good heading into this break to get us some confidence," coach Nate Tibbetts said. "We've had plenty of those games and maybe this is one of the first ones where we actually had the lead in crunch time. Typically, we're playing behind, but I'm really proud of the group."

Thomas posted 19 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for the 20th triple-double of her career. Kahleah Copper scored a game-high 21 points in the Mercury's road win (10-18).

The Sparks cut the Mercury's lead to two points with 47 seconds left in the game after forward Rae Burrell scored a second-chance layup.

The Mercury turned the ball over on the next possession, but Dearica Hamby missed her fast break opportunity. Thomas grabbed the rebound from Hamby's miss and set up Monique Akoa Makani for the final score.

Phoenix had a rough start on defense in the first quarter with six turnovers and a 38.9% shooting clip (7 of 18). But Thomas' seven rebounds in the first quarter kept it a close game as the Mercury led by one point at the quarter's end.

The Mercury ended up turning the ball over six more times across the next three quarters and scored six more points off the Sparks' turnovers.

Tibbetts added that he liked his team's energy, even with the game having an earlier start and being right before a five-day break. The Mercury kept up with the Sparks' pace and challenged the Sparks in the paint, outscoring them 54-36.