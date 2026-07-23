Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas posted a triple-double as the Mercury defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 86-82, in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday.
"(We're feeling) really good heading into this break to get us some confidence," coach Nate Tibbetts said. "We've had plenty of those games and maybe this is one of the first ones where we actually had the lead in crunch time. Typically, we're playing behind, but I'm really proud of the group."
Thomas posted 19 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for the 20th triple-double of her career. Kahleah Copper scored a game-high 21 points in the Mercury's road win (10-18).
The Sparks cut the Mercury's lead to two points with 47 seconds left in the game after forward Rae Burrell scored a second-chance layup.
The Mercury turned the ball over on the next possession, but Dearica Hamby missed her fast break opportunity. Thomas grabbed the rebound from Hamby's miss and set up Monique Akoa Makani for the final score.
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Phoenix had a rough start on defense in the first quarter with six turnovers and a 38.9% shooting clip (7 of 18). But Thomas' seven rebounds in the first quarter kept it a close game as the Mercury led by one point at the quarter's end.
The Mercury ended up turning the ball over six more times across the next three quarters and scored six more points off the Sparks' turnovers.
Tibbetts added that he liked his team's energy, even with the game having an earlier start and being right before a five-day break. The Mercury kept up with the Sparks' pace and challenged the Sparks in the paint, outscoring them 54-36.
The Mercury won't play again until Wednesday, July 29, when the Golden State Valkyries come to Phoenix. Copper will be representing the Mercury at the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game on July 25.
Copper was named an injury replacement for Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum on Team Coop. Her selection marks her fifth career WNBA All-Star nod and second with Phoenix.
The 31-year-old ranks seventh in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals through 27 games. She is one of five players to score 40 or more points in a game this year. Copper has 14 games with 20 or more points this season, the fourth most in the league.
The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday in Chicago at United Center at 5:30 p.m.
As part of the league's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon are honorary general managers for the All-Star Game and drafted the 11-person rosters for “Team Coop” and “Team Spoon.”