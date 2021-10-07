Wily veterans set to lead the way as Tucson Roadrunners opener nears

Mayo, who turned all of 25 less than two months ago, is just 10 games away from taking up the mantle of Tucson’s career leader in games played. With 251 appearances so far, he’s been a stalwart on the Roadrunners’ blueline, seeing action all six years they’ve existed in the desert southwest; he even played five games for the Springfield Falcons, the team that moved west to become the Roadrunners.

“Yeah, it definitely feels weird being the old guy, but I’m happy to be back,” Mayo said. “I still feel like a young guy, but on this team right now … I think I’m the oldest guy on the back end.

“It’s nice to be back (in Tucson), though,” he added. “It’s nice to stay in the same city year after year and have that familiarity.”

Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady, set for his third season in Southern Arizona — he led the team from 2018-20, then spent last year as an assistant with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes — flat out called the trio of Mayo, Fasching and Dineen his “leadership group” for the 2021-22 campaign.

That’s usually a phrasing used for players who will wear either a captain’s “C” or alternate captain’s “A” on their jersey. Varady hasn’t said whether those players will wear the letters, but it would surprise nobody if he did.