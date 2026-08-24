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Isaiah Fox was born March 29, 1983, the day that Lute Olson was hired as Arizona's basketball coach. Fox is the son of Nils Fox, an offensive lineman on Arizona's football teams of 1983 and 1984.

Seventeen years later, Olson recruited Fox, a 6-foot, 9-inch center from Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, Calif. Fox's UA career didn't blossom; he averaged 3.2 points as a backup mostly to Channing Frye, but he stuck it out, playing five years in Tucson, including a redshirt season.

Earlier this month, Arizona assistant coach Ken Nakagawa joined Fox on the staff of the NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars. Fox spent the summer in another job, head coach of the Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, a season that runs from May to mid-August. While there, Fox coached ex-Wildcat forward Trey Townsend, who averaged 7 points for the Mamba.