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There had been no organized high school soccer in Arizona when Wolfgang Weber was hired to be Salpointe Catholic's first boys soccer coach in 1982.

“When I received a call to start the program, I thought I would do it for a couple of years,” Weber says now. “I'm looking back at 44 wonderful and fulfilling years having coached 971 games.”

Weber last week announced he would leave his coaching position this season and become the Lancers' general manager for boys soccer. His legacy is one of a kind. Not only did he win 12 state championships (with five No. 2 finishes), but he also went 803-140-28. He helped produce seven Arizona Gatorade Players of the Year, including Scott Leber (1997), Trong Nguyen (1987) and Leo Gutierrez (2025) and other program-changers like Vince Bianchi (1986).

In Weber's 44-year run, all other Tucson boys soccer teams won a combined 15 state championships to his 12, led by Catalina Foothills coach Julie Walters, with four. Rincon/University's Roxanne Taylor won three. The byproduct of Weber's success led to a slew of elite soccer coaches such as Sabino's Jon Pearlman, Tucson's Ismael Arce and Sunnyside's Casey O'Brien.

And it's not like Weber lost his touch the last decade. His last 10 Salpointe teams went 186-36-9 with no season “worse” than 16-5-1.

According to the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), Weber is No. 5 in prep soccer history in victories. Terry Michler of St. Louis Christian Brothers High leads at 1,070, followed by New Jersey's Miller Bugliari with 971, SoCal's Paul Rosey with 918, Kentucky's Phil Savitz with 824 and Weber at 802.