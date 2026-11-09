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Wolfgang Weber, who has coached Salpointe Catholic's boys soccer team to 12 state championships, is leaving as the school's coach after 44 seasons.

“As I am getting older, I just can't keep up from a physical standpoint,” said Weber, 79, who was hired as Salpointe's coach in 1982 and is considered the “Father of Soccer” in Tucson.

In 44 seasons at Salpointe, Weber is 803-140-28, by far the winningest soccer coach in state history.

He will be replaced by his longtime assistant, Luis Gonzalez.

Although he is retiring as head coach, Weber will remain involved in the program as general manager, according to Salpointe’s athletic director, Phil Gruensfelder.