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– Salpointe Catholic grad Tairia Mims Flowers was elected to the National Softball Hall of Fame last week. She will be inducted with the Class of 2027 in February. A two-time All-American at UCLA and twice a part of Mike Candrea's USA Olympic teams, Flowers joins Candrea and ex-Arizona Wildcats Lovieanne Jung, Jennie Finch and Leah O'Brien-Amico as those with Tucson connections in the Hall of Fame. Flowers is currently the head softball coach at Loyola-Marymount.

– Sad news: Former Arizona assistant football coach Chuck Amato died last week in North Carolina. He was 80. Amato was the UA's linebacker coach from 1980-81 under Larry Smith, helping coach linebacker Ricky Hunley to the first-team All-American squad in '82. After Amato left Arizona to become an assistant at Florida State, he served as head coach at North Carolina State from 2000-06.

– Arizona's 2004 All-American catcher, Nick Hundley, is moving up the baseball ladder. Last week, Hundley was named the Vice President of Player Development for the Texas Rangers. Hundley played 974 MLB games after his Arizona career and, at 43, appears on track to become a big-league manager.