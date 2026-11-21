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After six seasons with the Wildcats, head soccer coach Becca Moros is leaving the program.

Moros and Arizona Athletics have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to an Arizona Athletics press release sent out Saturday.

“We thank Becca for her six years of dedication to Arizona Soccer and wish her the best in the future,” Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in the release. “A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

During her time at Arizona, the Wildcats went 42-53-17 overall. In the 2026 season that just wrapped up earlier this month, Arizona held a 5-8-6 overall record, including going 2-3-4 in the Big 12 and 1-4-4 on the road.

Throughout Moros’ tenure, Arizona failed to make an NCAA Tournament appearance. The team’s last tournament appearance was in 2019, before Moros was hired in 2021.

In 2024, the best season under Moros (11-6-2), the Wildcats made it to the Big 12 Tournament but were ousted by Baylor 2-1 in the first round.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Arizona was picked 12th in the Big 12 preseason team poll and had no players selected to the preseason team.

Before joining Arizona, Moros, a professional soccer player, was an assistant coach for Gotham FC in the NWSL.