Hicks completed 11 of 20 attempts for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his touchdowns went to Howell, a second in the second quarter for 86 yards and a third in the third quarter from inside the 10-yard-line. Howell hauled in six catches for 160 yards and the touchdown trio.

“I knew we had better athletes and I could trust them if I just threw the ball downfield,” Hicks said postgame. “Jesse had a great game with three touchdowns; Jaxsun had a great touchdown. I just had to trust the O-line to give me enough time."

And then there’s the performance of junior running back and linebacker Jeffrey Smith III.

One of the best two-way players in Arizona, Smith was an absolute force on Friday against the Vikings. The junior broke off two touchdown runs of 47 and 61 yards, tallying 12 total carries for 208 yards and the two scores. Defensively, Smith accumulated 20 total tackles, leading all players in the contest.

“Our offensive game plan was to give it to number three,” Steward said of Smith. “He’s a workhorse, man. I am so proud of him. He’s doing his thing this year, and so we try to keep it simple — give it to number three, and he makes his magic work.”

Through 11 games in 2026, Smith has well surpassed his total of 1,094 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns he accumulated across 12 games in 2025. He’s logged 1,363 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns with 32 fewer carries than his 2025 workload. He also has significantly more tackles — 147 in 2026 to 108 in 2025. He has more tackles for loss, more sacks and more forced fumbles as well.