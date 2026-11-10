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With Arizona high school football season in the final stretch, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week for the playoffs.

Team of the Week

Pusch Ridge Christian, despite numerous injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball, has surged to a 9-2 record with losses to No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin and No. 8 Queen Creek Crismon in the regular season. The Lions took down No. 12 El Mirage Dysart 28-20 on Friday night at home, advancing to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Show Low. Pusch Ridge put up 14 in the first quarter and held off the Demons with a fourth-quarter score to stay up and advance to the next round. The two-quarterback system of MJ Buckner and Race Pinneo combined for 23 completions on 33 attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Play of the Week

In the final minutes of the third quarter, Marana led Phoenix Sunnyslope 32-20. In an effort to close the gap to a single score with their defense struggling to stop the Tigers, the Vikings attempted an onside kick. Instead of falling on the ball, Marana senior defensive back Walter Evans-Gonzalez scooped the pigskin and took it back 64 yards for a touchdown, reinstating the Marana lead to 18 points. The Tigers won 45-35.

Stat book

Friday was a great day to be a Tucson-area receiver, win or lose, as four local ballcatchers had outstanding days in the first round of the playoffs.