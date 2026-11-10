With Arizona high school football season in the final stretch, the Star shares our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this week for the playoffs.
Team of the Week
Pusch Ridge Christian, despite numerous injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball, has surged to a 9-2 record with losses to No. 1 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin and No. 8 Queen Creek Crismon in the regular season. The Lions took down No. 12 El Mirage Dysart 28-20 on Friday night at home, advancing to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Show Low. Pusch Ridge put up 14 in the first quarter and held off the Demons with a fourth-quarter score to stay up and advance to the next round. The two-quarterback system of MJ Buckner and Race Pinneo combined for 23 completions on 33 attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
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Play of the Week
In the final minutes of the third quarter, Marana led Phoenix Sunnyslope 32-20. In an effort to close the gap to a single score with their defense struggling to stop the Tigers, the Vikings attempted an onside kick. Instead of falling on the ball, Marana senior defensive back Walter Evans-Gonzalez scooped the pigskin and took it back 64 yards for a touchdown, reinstating the Marana lead to 18 points. The Tigers won 45-35.
Stat book
Friday was a great day to be a Tucson-area receiver, win or lose, as four local ballcatchers had outstanding days in the first round of the playoffs.
Marana senior Jesse Howell recorded six catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 45-35 win over Sunnyslope. Sahuarita junior Gabriel Wilson recorded three catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Mustangs' senior JJ Riley recorded three catches for 118 yards. Ironwood Ridge senior Zarin Robbins finished his career for the Nighthawks with six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Mac’s Friday Fact
Eight Southern Arizona high school football teams hit the road on Friday night, traveling to various football outposts across the state. Four teams played in the Phoenix metro area, two traveled west to Yuma, one to Flagstaff and one to Willcox. All eight road warriors came back empty-handed and eliminated in a variety of fashions. Most suffered losses of 30 points or more.
Quotable
“We’re going to celebrate tonight because whenever you win in the playoffs, it’s a big deal, and our kids deserve to feel good about it. There are a lot of things we have to work on, but obviously going up there (to Show Low) will be a challenge. … We’re going to savor this tonight and get back to work tomorrow.” - Pusch Ridge head coach Kent Middleton told AllSportsTucson.com after Friday's playoff win over Dysart.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com