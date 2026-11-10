No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian (9-2) at No. 4 Show Low (10-1)
Location: 1201 N. Cougar Lane, Show Low
Notable: No. 5 Pusch Ridge hits the road for the quarterfinals of the 3A Playoffs, traveling northeast to No. 4 Show Low in a battle of teams that are both a bit unhappy with their postseason ranking. Despite a 9-1 season for Show Low and a Pusch Ridge win over Thatcher, the Eagles are ranked higher than both teams, resulting in the two squads being slated against each other in the quarters. Show Low junior Corbin Wood is an absolute force, leading the team in rushing yards, touchdowns and tackles. The Lions throw the ball much more than the Cougars, but both teams are good for roughly 350 offensive yards per game on average. They meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Show Low.
No. 11 Eastmark (7-4) at No. 6 Walden Grove (8-2)
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Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
Notable: On Sept. 4, Walden Grove suffered one of its worst losses of the season to Eastmark, falling to the Firebirds 26-23 after a season-opening win over Sahuarita. Since then, the Red Wolves have rattled off a 7-1 record, including the upset of the season over then-No. 1 Mica Mountain. The two sides meet again in Sahuarita on Friday in the second round of the 4A Playoffs, this time with the season on the line. Eastmark took down No. 22 Marcos de Niza in the first round, while Walden Grove received a first-round bye. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com