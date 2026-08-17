The latest addition to Tommy Lloyd ’s Arizona basketball team, former Georgia/Clemson power forward RJ Godfrey , has perfect size for a power forward: 6-8, 240 pounds. Thanks to a recent court ruling giving fifth-year seniors another year of eligibility, Godfrey is the long-awaited replacement for Koa Peat .

Godfrey's value is his toughness and physicality. He's stronger and more experienced than most of his opponents. What Godfrey is not, however, is a guy who is going to score 18 points and bury 3-pointers. Over 252 games in high school and college, Godfrey made just 53 of 238 3-pointers. That is 22.3%. If you thought Peat couldn't shoot from distance, Godfrey makes Koa look like Steph Curry.