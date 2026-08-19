Prefer us on Google Learn More

– When Arizona honors its 1997 NCAA championship basketball team at the late September Red and Blue Showcase at McKale Center, it would be nice to see the '97 club's strength and conditioning coach, Marc Hill, as part of the celebration. Hill, who served in that role from 1995-99, was hired last week as the senior associate athletic director at Big 12 rival BYU. He has been serving in a similar position at Kentucky for the last 15 years. Hill's connection to the UA runs deep: He is married to Jenny Dalton, the 1996 NCAA Softball Player of the Year at Arizona.

– Back on the map: Marcel Yates was Arizona's defensive coordinator from 2016-19. He has since coached at Cal, Oregon and Texas Tech. Yates sat out the 2025 college football season but is now the cornerbacks coach on the new staff at Kansas State. Yates is a good man who made the mistake of joining Kevin Sumlin's ill-fated Arizona staff and was fired after Sumlin mailed it in for two years.

– Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois lost one of her longest-tenured fund-raisers last week when Pepperdine hired Ryan Hastings to be the chief of its athletic development staff. Hastings worked as a UA athletic fund-raiser since 2016; Hastings' bio on the Pepperdine website says he raised $22 million for the UA athletic department and was responsible for about 200 clients. He was hired by Greg Byrne out of Eastern Illinois University a decade ago. The UA fundraising staff is currently listed with nine employees.